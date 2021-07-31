Mejia allowed four runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in Friday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Through three innings of work, the only real damage against Mejia was a solo blast by Yoan Moncada in the second. He then coughed up two more runs in the fourth and one final run in the fifth. It was his fifth straight outing giving up four or more runs, yielding 25 runs through 21.1 innings (10.55 ERA) during that span. On the year, the right-handed rookie owns a 7.20 ERA through 13 appearances. For now, he's projected to face the Blue Jays on the road next week.