Mejia tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 14-1 victory over the Pirates. He allowed two hits, struck out four and walked none.

Mejia has not been used much in key spots since joining Milwaukee's bullpen early last month, but he has been effective when summoned, posting a 2.16 ERA and 10:2 K:BB in 8.1 innings over seven appearances. Although he is near the bottom of the pecking order, he is out of options, which bodes well for his chances of hanging onto a roster spot.