site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-jake-bauers-sitting-against-lefty-776157 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Jake Bauers: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bauers is not in the lineup Friday against the Reds.
Bauers will take a seat for the second straight contest with southpaw Wade Miley pitching for Cincinnati. Josh Naylor will start at first base Friday for Cleveland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read