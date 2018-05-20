Indians' Melky Cabrera: Called up, starting Sunday
Cabrera is in the Indians' lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
The Indians have yet to formally announce any roster moves, but Cabrera is listed in the lineup, starting in right field and batting sixth. Signed to a minor-league deal in late April, Cabrera hit .286/.286/.381 in 10 games (42 plate appearances) with Triple-A Columbus. He figures to see fairly steady playing time with several Cleveland outfielders on the DL.
