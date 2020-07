Cabrera was released by the Mets on Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Cabrera's offense slipped in his 15th big-league season last year, as he hit a modest .280/.313/.399 in 397 plate appearances for the Pirates, good for just an 85 wRC+. Whether or not that's enough to convince another team to take a chance on the 35-year-old remains to be seen.