Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Gets start Monday in Philly
Cabrera will bat fifth and start in right field Monday against the Phillies.
The outfielder is 11-for-31 with six extra-base hits (including two homers) in his career against starter Jason Vargas. Interestingly, he's never walked against Vargas. Cabrera, who has just one hit in his last 19 at-bats, is slashing .276/.308/.396 in 339 plate appearances in 2019.
