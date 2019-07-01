Indians' Nick Sandlin: Shut down for season

Sandlin was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday due to a right forearm strain and won't pitch again this season, Tribeinsider reports.

Sandlin also dealt with a forearm injury in April, so after being placed on the shelf for the second time this season, Cleveland has elected to shut him down. He made two appearances in 2019 for Triple-A Columbus, allowing four runs while fanning 11 over nine innings.