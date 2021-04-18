Perez (0-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Perez was able to get Tyler Naquin to fly out, but Tyler Stephenson tagged an RBI single to score initial runner Eugenio Suarez for the winning run. The 39-year-old Perez has only allowed the one unearned run, as well as two hits and a walk across 2.2 innings so far. The southpaw will likely see mostly low-leverage work in 2021 -- Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak and Nick Wittgren all pitched earlier in Saturday's contest, leaving Perez to get the ball in the 10th inning.