Cleveland designated Perez for assignment Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Perez will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to fellow reliever Nick Wittgren (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move. The 39-year-old Perez has been a mainstay in the Cleveland bullpen over the past three-plus seasons, producing a 2.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 while racking up 40 holds and two saves across 143 plate appearances. According to Withers, manager Terry Francona said he was struggling to find the right spots to use the left-handed Perez, a likely consequence of MLB instituting the three-batter minimum rule in 2020. With fewer teams employing lefty specialists these days, Perez may struggle to quickly find another big-league opportunity.