Puig went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Indians' 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

Puig hasn't missed a beat since returning from a three-game suspension Thursday, going 5-for-12 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and three runs in the first three contests of the series in New York. He'll be back in the lineup for the finale, batting out of the cleanup spot and occupying right field.