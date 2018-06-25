Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup Monday

Alonso will be on the bench Monday against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With the game being played in a National League park, regular designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion will occupy Alonso's typical position at first base. Neither player has appeared anywhere in the field other than first base in the last two years, so Alonso could find himself on the bench for three straight games unless the team elects to give Encarnacion a rest.