The Cardinals granted Walsh his unconditional release Sunday while he recovers from an unspecified nerve issue in his arm, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Triple-A Memphis placed Walsh on its 7-day injured list earlier Sunday before the Cardinals elected to grant him his walking papers shortly thereafter. Though the 28-year-old possessed a spot on the 40-man roster, he had pitched exclusively in the minors in 2023, logging a 5.28 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 30.2 innings out of the Memphis bullpen. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Taylor Motter, whose contract was selected from Triple-A on Sunday.