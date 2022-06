Walsh was sent back down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walsh was called up Sunday but failed to pitch in the team's win over the Cubs before being sent back to Memphis on Tuesday. The reliever will return to Triple-A where he owns a 1.20 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 15 frames in 12 appearances this season. The move cleared a roster spot for Tyler O'Neill, who was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.