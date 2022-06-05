site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Jake Walsh: Back in majors
RotoWire Staff
Walsh was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Walsh gave up four runs without recording an out in his last big-league appearance. He should work in low-leverage situations.
