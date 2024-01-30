Garcia (biceps) has been cleared to throw but won't be ready for spring training, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reports.
Garcia was sidelined for the entire 2023 season due to a left issue, but he's already drawing interest now that he's gotten the green light to begin throwing. Adams notes that while Garcia likely won't be ready for game action until May, there are already a few teams who have expressed interest in the southpaw.
More News
-
Jarlin Garcia: Team doesn't pick up option•
-
Pirates' Jarlin Garcia: Unable to grip ball•
-
Pirates' Jarlin Garcia: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Jarlin Garcia: Dealing with biceps nerve issue•
-
Pirates' Jarlin Garcia: Extent of injury still unclear•
-
Pirates' Jarlin Garcia: Pulls out of World Baseball Classic•