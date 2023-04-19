Garcia (biceps) remains unable to grip a baseball, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Garcia is dealing with a nerve issue in his left biceps and it doesn't appear he's any closer to starting a throwing program. He's already on the 60-day injured list.
