The Pirates declined Garcia's (biceps) $3.25 million option for 2024 on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Garcia didn't pitch at all this season due to a nerve issue in his left biceps, which seemed to make it a given that his option wouldn't be picked up. It's unclear what his current health status is as he heads into free agency.
