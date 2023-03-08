Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that tests on Garcia's left arm revealed no structural damage to his shoulder or elbow, but the team has yet to hone in on a formal diagnosis for his injury, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

For now, Garcia's injury is being labeled as "left arm soreness," but more definitive word on the precise nature and extent of the issue should become available within the coming days when he undergoes additional testing. Tomczyk noted that Garcia is unable to grip a baseball at the moment, so the reliever could be at risk of missing time to begin the season with Opening Day just three weeks away.