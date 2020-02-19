Play

Ramirez and the Angels agreed to a minor-league deal Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ramirez endured a tough 2019 season as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. He labored through his rehab outings, finished the year with a 6.56 ERA in 48 minor-league innings and making just five appearances at the major-league level. If he does re-establish himself in the big leagues this season, don't expect too much, as he owns a career 4.71 ERA at the highest level.

More News
Our Latest Stories