JC Ramirez: Back with Angels
Ramirez and the Angels agreed to a minor-league deal Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ramirez endured a tough 2019 season as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. He labored through his rehab outings, finished the year with a 6.56 ERA in 48 minor-league innings and making just five appearances at the major-league level. If he does re-establish himself in the big leagues this season, don't expect too much, as he owns a career 4.71 ERA at the highest level.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...