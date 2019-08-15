Ramirez was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Ramirez has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with four strikeouts over eight innings since being reinstated from the injured list July 30, but he'll head to the minors following Thursday's roster move. He'll have the option of either accepting an assignment with the Bees or becoming a free agent.

