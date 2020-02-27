Angels' JC Ramirez: Preparing for role as starter
JC Ramirez is being stretched out as a starting pitcher this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Manager Joe Maddon wants Ramirez to be available as both a starting pitcher or reliever once the season arrives. The 31-year-old started eight games for Triple-A Salt Lake in 2019, posting a 6.59 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 26 strikeouts across 41 innings. With teammate Griffin Canning heading for an MRI on Friday, it is possible that Ramirez could tackle a few starts earlier in the season while the Angels wait for their ace Shohei Ohtani to return to the mound around mid-May.
