Iglesias opted out of his minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias latched on with the Padres after opting out of his minor-league pact with the Marlins in late April and now it appears he's on the move again. The 33-year-old shortstop has batted .276/.330/.414 with one home run across 21 games at the Triple-A level this season. It's not clear whether Iglesias might have a major-league contract in the works somewhere or if he's just decided a promotion to San Diego isn't happening.