Iglesias was informed Saturday morning that he won't be making the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias signed a minor-league contract with the Mets in December. That included an invitation to spring training, and he posted a respectable .294/.333/.471 line with one home run and three RBI over 34 at-bats. It wasn't enough for Iglesias to crack the team's Opening Day roster, but the 34-year-old should provide some veteran infield depth to a team in need of such services in 2024.