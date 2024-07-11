Iglesias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals due to an illness, Steve Gelbs of SportsNet New York reports.
Though he had been expected to start Thursday against southpaw MacKenzie Gore, the right-handed-hitting Iglesias apparently felt ill during Wednesday's 6-2 win and required an IV after cramping up following the game. Iglesias is apparently still feeling under the weather Thursday, so the Mets will let him rest in the series finale while Jeff McNeil steps in at second base.
More News
-
Mets' Jose Iglesias: Hitting bench Thursday•
-
Mets' Jose Iglesias: Collects three hits in victory•
-
Mets' Jose Iglesias: Getting fourth straight start•
-
Mets' Jose Iglesias: Launches first homer•
-
Mets' Jose Iglesias: Two doubles in three-hit effort•
-
Mets' Jose Iglesias: Four hits, three RBI in win•