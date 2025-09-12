Padres' Jose Iglesias: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iglesias (hand) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.
Iglesias was hit in the left hand by a pitch Tuesday, and he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second straight game due to the injury. The 35-year-old is considered day-to-day and could be available off the bench.
