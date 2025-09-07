Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Iglesias will hit the bench while Jake Cronenworth shifts over from shortstop to make his first start at shortstop since the 2022 season. With Xander Bogaerts (foot) out indefinitely, the Padres could prioritize offense over defense by phasing out Iglesias and leaning more heavily on Cronenworth and Luis Arraez in the middle infield, which would open up a regular spot in the lineup for the hot-hitting Gavin Sheets. Iglesias had already sat out the Padres' previous two matchups against right-handed starters, though San Diego went with Mason McCoy rather than Cronenworth at shortstop in both of those contests.