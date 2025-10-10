Iglesias has been suspended one game by Major League Baseball for his actions following Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Cubs, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Iglesias was among several Padres players to voice their displeasure to the umpire crew following their Game 3 loss, but he's the only one to receive a suspension. Much of the angst was over a strike three call on Xander Bogaerts, who received a fine for his actions. Barring a successful appeal, Iglesias will serve the suspension Opening Day next year. The 35-year-old is an impending free agent.