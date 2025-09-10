default-cbs-image
Iglesias had X-rays on his left hand come back negative but is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The veteran infielder exited Tuesday's contest after being hit by a pitch, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Iglesias said he'll be available off the bench Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day.

