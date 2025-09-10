Padres' Jose Iglesias: X-rays return negative
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iglesias had X-rays on his left hand come back negative but is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The veteran infielder exited Tuesday's contest after being hit by a pitch, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Iglesias said he'll be available off the bench Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: On bench for third straight vs. RHP•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Resting Tuesday•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Filling in for injured Bogaerts•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Provides rare pop in win•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Losing out on playing time•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Gaining traction in lineup•