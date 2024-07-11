Iglesias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Though he'll hit the bench Thursday, Iglesias seems to have pushed his way into a near-everyday role in the New York infield. He had started in five of the previous six games, and he turned in another strong performance in Wednesday's 6-2 win, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs. Jeff McNeil will cover second base Thursday, but McNeil could end up seeing more time in the corner outfield if the Mets want to continue opening up regular playing time in the infield for Iglesias.
