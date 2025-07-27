slade-cecconi.jpg

Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you have an opening or two and could use a streamer off the waiver wire, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening

Sleeper pitchers for Week 19 (July 28-Aug. 3)
player headshot
Edward Cabrera SP
MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 27
Matchups
at STL, vs. NYY
Rostered
66%
A recent elbow scare has suppressed Edward Cabrera's roster rate, but he bounced back nicely against the Padres in his last start. You could ask for better matchups than the Yankees and Cardinals, but it hasn't so much mattered who he's faced lately, putting together a 2.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 9.9 K/9 over his past 10 starts.
player headshot
Slade Cecconi SP
CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. COL
Rostered
54%
Slade Cecconi has been a surprisingly steady performer so far, and judging by the whiff rates on his slider and curveball, he may even have more strikeout potential than he's revealed. He looked at one point like he'd be a two-start pitcher, but he's a worthy streamer even just against the road Rockies.
player headshot
Jose Soriano SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. TEX
Rostered
75%
Jose Soriano has been hit or miss of late, but with his league-best ground-ball rate, it mostly comes down to how many strikes he throws. He's struggled in his two starts against the Rangers this year, but those wounds were largely self-inflicted. They remain a favorable matchup, ranking in the bottom third of the league in runs scored.
player headshot
Eric Lauer SP
TOR Toronto • #56 • Age: 30
Matchup
at BAL
Rostered
46%
Eric Lauer just threw an eight-inning gem against the Tigers and has a 2.93 ERA since joining the Blue Jays rotation for good in mid-June. That's the kind of run you bet on when it intersects with a matchup as favorable as the Orioles, though I do have long-term concerns about Lauer given his unfortunate combination of high exit velocities and an extreme ground-ball rate.
player headshot
Max Scherzer SP
TOR Toronto • #31 • Age: 41
Matchup
vs. KC
Rostered
72%
Max Scherzer is coming off his best turn in six since returning from a thumb injury and has been reaching his usual velocities while striking out more than a batter per inning. Here's betting he'll deliver his best results yet against a Royals lineup that ranks second-to-last in runs scored.
player headshot
Joe Boyle RP
TB Tampa Bay • #36 • Age: 25
Matchups
at NYY, vs. LAD
Rostered
42%
Joe Boyle is now confirmed to be taking the demoted Taj Bradley's place in the rotation, lining him up for two starts in Week 19. Granted, they're against the best and third-best lineups in baseball, but his strikeout upside may be enticing enough for you to give him a whirl anyway.
player headshot
Patrick Corbin SP
TEX Texas • #46 • Age: 36
Matchups
vs. LAA, at SEA
Rostered
35%
Patrick Corbin has been remarkably steady this season, and while I've mostly been inclined to write it off, it does seem like an improved cutter is to credit for it, helping him to neutralize right-handed batters. The double-dip against the Angels and Mariners is favorable enough for you to take the plunge, if only in points leagues.
player headshot
Brady Singer SP
CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 28
Matchup
vs. ATL
Rostered
71%
I've mentioned that the Braves lineup, which has been in a malaise all season, seems particularly dejected right now, and Brady Singer seems like the sort of pitcher who could take advantage given his ability to work deep into games as long as he's limiting damage. He has just one quality start in his past five turns, but I predict he adds another one here.
player headshot
Andre Pallante SP
STL St. Louis • #53 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. MIA, at SD
Matchup
34%
Andre Pallante has had a couple rough outings recently -- and his lack of strikeouts probably eliminates him from 5x5 consideration -- but his elite ground-ball skills make him a threat for a quality start every time out. You can trust him to get one, if not two, with matchups as good as the Marlins and Padres.
player headshot
Aaron Civale SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #43 • Age: 30
Matchup
at LAA
Rostered
11%
We're clearly scraping the bottom of the barrel with this one, but Aaron Civale has put together back-to-back scoreless outings, most recently against the Cubs. He's been around long enough that success isn't totally foreign to him, and he'll be facing the most strikeout-prone team in baseball this week.