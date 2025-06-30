Iglesias is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

With starts in five of the previous six games, Iglesias has gained some stability in the San Diego lineup of late, but he's still not quite locked in as an everyday player. After posting a surprising .829 OPS with the Mets in 2024 -- his highest mark in any season of his career aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign -- Iglesias has taken a big step back at the plate with San Diego this season, slashing just .226/.294/.258 with no home runs over 179 plate appearances. He'll need to improve his production to boost his case for earning steady playing time over the balance of the season.