mcmahon-imagn-1.png
Imagn Images

Major League Baseball's trade deadline, slated for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET, is now only a matter of days away. Teams are, in turn, getting down to business. Several deals have been consummated in recent days, including the Seattle Mariners landing first baseman Josh Naylor and the New York Yankees acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon.

More swaps are certain to occur before Thursday evening, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in particular viewed as a seller to watch based on the likelihood that they move third baseman Eugenio Suárez and starting pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. CBS Sports has handily ranked the top 30 trade candidates.

Below, CBS Sports is keeping track of all the deadline-related deals in one spot for your convenience. 

2025 MLB trade deadline tracker 

July 26

TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
INF Amed Rosario


Washington
RHP Clayton Beeter, OF Browm Martinez


TeamAcquired


Kansas City
OF Randal Grichuk


Arizona
RHP Andrew Hoffmann


July 25

TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
3B Ryan McMahon


Colorado
LHP Griffin Herring, RHP Josh Grosz


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
LHP Gregory Soto


Baltimore
RHP Wellington Aracena, RHP Cameron Foster


July 24

TeamAcquired


Seattle
1B Josh Naylor


Arizona
LHP Brandyn Garcia, RHP Ashton Izzi