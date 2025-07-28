Major League Baseball's trade deadline, slated for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET, is now only a matter of days away. Teams are, in turn, getting down to business. Several deals have been consummated in recent days, including the Seattle Mariners landing first baseman Josh Naylor and the New York Yankees acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon.

More swaps are certain to occur before Thursday evening, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in particular viewed as a seller to watch based on the likelihood that they move third baseman Eugenio Suárez and starting pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. CBS Sports has handily ranked the top 30 trade candidates.

Below, CBS Sports is keeping track of all the deadline-related deals in one spot for your convenience.

2025 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 26

Team Acquired





N.Y. Yankees INF Amed Rosario





Washington RHP Clayton Beeter, OF Browm Martinez







Team Acquired





Kansas City OF Randal Grichuk





Arizona RHP Andrew Hoffmann







July 25

Team Acquired





N.Y. Yankees 3B Ryan McMahon





Colorado LHP Griffin Herring, RHP Josh Grosz







Team Acquired





N.Y. Mets LHP Gregory Soto





Baltimore RHP Wellington Aracena, RHP Cameron Foster







July 24