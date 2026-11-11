A new star-quality trade candidate recently barged onto the scene in Major League Baseball. The Texas Rangers are reportedly fielding and considering trade offers for veteran shortstop Corey Seager.

Corey Seager TEX • SS • #5 BA 0.227 R 57 HR 20 RBI 51 SB 2 View Profile

The Rangers signed Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million deal prior to the 2022 season, and that splash signing played a leading role in the Rangers' 2023 World Series triumph. Seager was named MVP of that World Series, and during the regular season he enjoyed perhaps the best campaign of his standout career. Now, though, with the Rangers facing an uncertain future, they may be looking to unload Seager and the five years and roughly $155 million left on his pact.

It won't be simple. Seager is going into his age-33 campaign in 2027, and he suffered a downturn at the plate this past season (while still remaining a plus at the plate and in the field). As well, he's been injury-prone for much of his 12-year career. Over the last four years, he's averaged 111.5 games per season, and in recent times he's been limited by injuries to his thumb, hip, back, and both hamstrings. At his age and after such a long history of health issues, there's no reason to think that will change. Additionally, Seager can control the process. While his contract included a limited no-trade clause that allowed him to block trades to eight teams of his choosing, Seager has now earned "10 and 5" rights – i.e., he's spent at least 10 seasons in the majors and the last five with the same team – which means he has the right to block any trade.

All that said, Seager is no doubt appealing to teams in contending mode and in need of upgrades on the left side of the infield. He still has strong quality-of-contact indicators at the plate, and he's still an asset with the glove. It's easy to dream on that career OPS+ of 135 from the shortstop position and the fact that he was at peak, at least when he was on the field, as recently as 2025. The Rangers are also presumably willing to pay down a chunk of his remaining commitment in order to make a trade more tenable. As for Seager's druthers, it's possible he'd like to play out his contract for a team better positioned to deliver to him a third career World Series ring.

With all those considerations laid out, let's have a look at a handful of teams who may – or at least should – be kicking the tires on a Seager trade. We'll proceed in taut and suspenseful alphabetical order …

Atlanta Braves

The Braves made it to the NLDS this past season and have made the playoffs in eight of the last nine years. For much of that time, though, they've struggled to find a reliable presence at shortstop. This past season, Atlanta shortstops combined to bat just .222/.280/.322, which is squarely in "unacceptable liability" territory. As well, the top two turn-takers at the position, Mauricio Dubón and Ha-Seong Kim, are both free agents.

Boston Red Sox

Boston still has Trevor Story under contract through next season with a club option for 2028. However, Story, who soon turns 34, appears to be very much in decline, and that's in addition to his troubles staying healthy. This past season, he had an OPS+ of just 75 and was barely above replacement level overall. The Sox have signaled they're open to an upgrade at the position, and Seager would certainly be that.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Why not a headline-grabbing reunion in L.A.? Seager was a Dodgers lifer before he inked that big contract with Texas, and that level of familiarity – plus the Dodgers' ongoing excellence – could be alluring. The Dodgers could also use an upgrade in the middle infield. They could install Seager at short and shift Mookie Betts to second base, where he has significant experience. Or they could keep Betts at short, where he's adapted so very well, and let Seager transition to second – a marginally less taxing position that might even help him stay on the field. Tommy Edman, meanwhile, would transition back to a super-utility role. Either way, it's a compelling theoretical fit.

New York Yankees

The Yankees have previously shown trade interest in Seager, so it's no great leap to think they still might be eyeing him from afar. Young George Lombard Jr. is the shortstop of the present and future in the Bronx, so Seager would likely need to be willing to shift to third base if a Yankees trade is to come to pass. The Yanks have already signaled they're ready for an upgrade over Ryan McMahon, who's been frankly terrible at the plate since being acquired from the Rockies. The lefty-swinging Seager doubtless would enjoy that short porch in right at Yankee Stadium.

Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner is signed through 2033, but defensively he's become unplayable at the shortstop position. No surprise, then, that the Phillies are open to moving him, perhaps to the outfield, and finding someone else to man the critical position of short. Seager would be a needle-moving addition for lead operator Dave Dombrowski as he attempts to keep the Phils' contending window open for a bit longer. There's an argument that this would make the Philly lineup too left-handed, but the potential upgrade over what Turner provided them this past season makes it a worthwhile sacrifice.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Jays had one of the worst offenses in all of baseball last season, and that lack of punch was the leading culprit in their tumble from the heights of 2025. Seager could be installed at short or second, and from there the Jays could shuffle infield incumbents Andrés Giménez and Ernie Clement. Indeed, Clement is perhaps at his most valuable when he's deployed as a heavily used multi-positional talent.