Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 19 (July 28-Aug. 3), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Max Fried, Joe Boyle, Patrick Corbin and Logan Evans.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SEA
Seattle
2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
DET
Detroit
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
BOS
Boston
4
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
MIA
Miami
5
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
6
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
7
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
WAS
Washington
8
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
9
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
TEX
Texas
Advisable in most cases
10
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
11
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
12
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
COL
Colorado
14
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
15
J. Boyle RP TB Joe Boyle RP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
16
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SEA
Seattle
17
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
SD
San Diego
No thanks
18
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
ATH
Athletics
19
F. Montas SP NYM Frankie Montas SP NYM
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
20
Z. Eflin SP BAL Zach Eflin SP BAL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
21
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
22
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
MIA
Miami
23
J. Sears SP ATH JP Sears SP ATH
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
24
R. Fitts SP BOS Richard Fitts SP BOS
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
HOU
Houston
25
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
26
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
27
R. Hill SP KC Rich Hill SP KC
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
TOR
Toronto
28
L. Evans SP SEA Logan Evans SP SEA
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
TEX
Texas
29
B. Lord RP WAS Brad Lord RP WAS
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
30
B. Blalock SP COL Bradley Blalock SP COL
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh