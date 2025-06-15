Iglesias will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With Manny Machado getting a day out of the dirt and serving as the team's designated hitter, the Padres will have room in the infield for Iglesias, who picks up his second start in eight games. Iglesias is slashing just .244/.309/.285 over 138 plate appearances in his first season in San Diego, and playing time could remain scarce for the veteran while the Padres have all of their key infielders available.