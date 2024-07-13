Iglesias went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.

The veteran infielder took Tanner Gordon deep in the second inning before turning around a Peter Lambert fastball in the fifth, giving Iglesias his first career multi-homer performance in his 1,124th big-league game. Jeff McNeil has been bouncing between the keystone and a corner outfield spot with Starling Marte (knee) on the shelf, but he would likely be losing playing time at second base even if the rest of the roster was healthy -- in 79 plate appearances since joining the Mets, Iglesias is slashing .347/.380/.560 with seven doubles, three home runs, 12 runs and 16 RBI.