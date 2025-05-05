Iglesias is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Iglesias will take a seat for the series opener while he's been in the midst of a funk at the plate lately, having gone 3-for-26 over his last eight games. Tyler Wade will cover the keystone in his stead.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Cracks two doubles in victory•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Filling in for injured Cronenworth•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: First career start in outfield•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Added to Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Strikes deal with San Diego•