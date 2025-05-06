Now Playing

Iglesias is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Iglesias is out of the Padres' lineup for a second straight game, with Tyler Wade starting at second base and batting ninth. Iglesias went 3-for-26 over his last eight games, which clouded his nice start to the season when he had a .298 average and .723 OPS in the first 18 games.

