Iglesias is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Iglesias is out of the Padres' lineup for a second straight game, with Tyler Wade starting at second base and batting ninth. Iglesias went 3-for-26 over his last eight games, which clouded his nice start to the season when he had a .298 average and .723 OPS in the first 18 games.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Getting night off•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Cracks two doubles in victory•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Filling in for injured Cronenworth•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: First career start in outfield•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Added to Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Jose Iglesias: Makes Opening Day roster•