Iglesias went 4-for-4 with two runs scored during Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Rockies.

Iglesias reached safely in all five of his plate appearances and tied a career high with four hits. The veteran second baseman has been integral to the Mets' turnaround, slashing .380/.417/.582 with three home runs, 14 runs, 16 RBI and an 8.3 percent K rate since joining the Mets' 26-man roster May 31.