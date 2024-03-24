Iglesias is expected to report to Triple-A Syracuse after he said Sunday that he doesn't plan to exercise the opt-out clause in his minor-league deal with the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After being informed Saturday that he wouldn't be included on the Mets' Opening Day roster, Iglesias looked like a candidate to request a release that would allow him to sign elsewhere, but he'll instead stick around in the organization a little longer to begin the season. If a promotion to the majors isn't imminent in the first few weeks of the minor-league season, however, Iglesias could change his mind and pursue an opportunity elsewhere.