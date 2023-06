Iglesias opted out of his minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

This marks the third minor-league contract Iglesias has opted out of this season -- once with the Marlins and now twice with the Padres. The 33-year-old shortstop holds a nice .314/.354/.542 slash line through 130 plate appearances in Triple-A. He will presumably now search for an organization that can offer a more direct path to the majors.