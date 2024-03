Peraza signed with the Leones de Yucatan of the Mexican League on Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

After electing free agency in November and receiving little interest in the open market, the 29-year-old infielder will look to make a name for himself in Mexico. Peraza hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021, and he slashed .261/.315/.366 across 147 plate appearances with Triple-A Syracuse last season.