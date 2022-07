Peraza was released by the Yankees on Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Peraza was unable to secure a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, and he slashed .243/.293/.374 with five homers, 28 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases over 62 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the year. The 28-year-old appeared in 64 games with the Mets last year and will now attempt to find another opportunity as a free agent.