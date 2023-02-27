Peraza (undisclosed) will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peraza came off the bench for his spring debut Saturday, going 0-for-2 while manning the keystone for a few innings in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Marlins in a split-squad game. Now that Peraza will be making his first start of the Grapefruit League slate, it appears safe to conclude that he's healthy again after he closed the 2022 campaign on the 7-day injured list for the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Worcester. Peraza is attending Mets big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and will most likely open the upcoming season at Triple-A Syracuse.