The Marlins released Smith on Sept. 1.
Smith initially accepted an outright assignment to the Marlins' alternate site after going unclaimed off waivers, but Miami ultimately reversed course and chose to part ways with him entirely. The 30-year-old lefty, who gave up two earned runs over 1.2 innings with Miami earlier this season, is now free to sign with another organization.
