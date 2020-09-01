Smith was outrighted to the Marlins' alternate training site Tuesday.
Smith went unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, and he'll remain in the organization. The southpaw made two appearances in the majors this year, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out four over 1.2 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Josh D. Smith: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' Josh D. Smith: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Marlins' Josh D. Smith: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Marlins' Josh D. Smith: Sent down on cut day•
-
Marlins' Josh D. Smith: Promoted to Marlins' bullpen•
-
Marlins' Josh D. Smith: Sent to alternate camp•