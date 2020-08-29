Smith was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday.
Smith was recently sent to the Marlins' alternate training site, but he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster. It's unclear whether he'll find a spot with another organization via waivers. The southpaw allowed two runs on two hits while striking out four over 1.2 innings during two appearances this year.
