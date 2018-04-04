O'Conner was suspended 50 games after testing positive for a drug of abuse, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is the second time O'Conner has tested positive for a drug of abuse. The catcher is a free agent after spending time with the Giants' organization during spring training, so his suspension will begin once he's signed by another team.

