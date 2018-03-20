O'Conner was sent to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

O'Conner went 3-for-10 (.300) and drew two walks over 10 Cactus League games for the Giants this spring. It remains to be seen where O'Conner will open the year, but his fantasy value is minimal with Buster Posey and Nick Hundley behind the dish for the big club.