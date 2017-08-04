Rays' Justin O'Conner: Promoted to Triple-A
O'Conner was promoted to Triple-A Durham last Sunday and is 4-for-9 with a home run and three RBI in three games with the Bulls.
The 2010 first-round pick has battled a multitude of injuries throughout his extensive minor-league career, and he's now just a step away from the majors for the first time. O'Conner's career .234/.286/.393 line is rather uninspired, but he's flashed some decent pop with 205 extra-base hits (136 doubles, seven triples and 62 home runs) in 551 games. However, he hasn't launched double-digit round trippers in a campaign since 2014 and has been limited to 86 games over the last two seasons.
