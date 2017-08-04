O'Conner was promoted to Triple-A Durham last Sunday and is 4-for-9 with a home run and three RBI in three games with the Bulls.

The 2010 first-round pick has battled a multitude of injuries throughout his extensive minor-league career, and he's now just a step away from the majors for the first time. O'Conner's career .234/.286/.393 line is rather uninspired, but he's flashed some decent pop with 205 extra-base hits (136 doubles, seven triples and 62 home runs) in 551 games. However, he hasn't launched double-digit round trippers in a campaign since 2014 and has been limited to 86 games over the last two seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast